Potential students will have a chance to see what Lethbridge College has to offer at an open house this weekend.

The event will include half-hour campus tours and chances to learn about more than 60 certificate, diploma, degree and apprenticeship programs.

“Open house is the perfect opportunity for anyone considering Lethbridge College for their post-secondary journey to come to campus and see what we have to offer,” says Tom Virag, recruiter team lead. “Whether you’ve narrowed in on a specific academic centre and want to learn more, or are just looking for information in general, everyone is welcome to visit us Saturday.”

Visitors can also try a virtual reality headset and learn about the college’s esports teams.

There will also be free vegetarian chili served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. near the food court.