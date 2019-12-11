Part of the nativity displays during the 2018 Festival of Nativities. Photo credit to Rita Peterson.

A local church is showcasing its annual Festival of Nativities this week.

More than 500 different and unique nativity scenes will be on display Thursday through Sunday (Dec. 12-15) at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints chapel next to the ENMAX Centre on Scenic Drive and 28 Street South.

Organizer Rita Peterson says this all started five years ago and has grown into a popular Christmas-time event. “We have them from all over the world. It’s just amazing! There are so many forms these nativity scenes can take. This is a universal story so there are universal portrayals of the creche.”

The Festival of Nativities is free to attend during afternoons and evenings all four days. All the scenes on display are donated or loaned out by people around the community and volunteers spend hours and hours setting things up.

There will also be a community concert series during the festival in the evenings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Display Schedule:

Dec. 12: 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Dec. 13: 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Dec. 14: 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Dec. 15: 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm