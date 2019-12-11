LPS say this is a photo of an actual text message as part of this scam. Photo credit to Lethbridge Police Service.

Lethbridge Police are asking the public to be wary of unsolicited text messages that claim to be from their bank, cell phone carrier or other seemingly legitimate sources.

“Smishing” – the SMS text message equivalent of email phishing scams – is prevalent and LPS are aware of several residents who recently received messages that appear to be from their cell provider. The scam texts indicate the victim has overpaid their monthly cell phone bill and must click the link in the message to deposit their refund.

The scam texts indicate the victim has overpaid their monthly bill and must click on a link in the message to deposit their refund.

To avoid being victimized, do not reply to any spam text message, don’t give out any personal information via text and don’t click on links in your text messages as doing so could potentially compromise your device.

Lethbridge Police stress to not follow the link in the photo posted with this story as it’s an actual scam link and could compromise your device.