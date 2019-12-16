AGLC gives go-ahead for liquor stores, cannabis retailers and bars to open on Christmas
Alberta’s liquor and pot stores, as well as bars, are getting the go-ahead to open on Christmas Day.
The provincial government saying Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis policies have been updated to allow for that to happen this year.
Officials say lifting the restriction is another opportunity to reduce red tape and support licensees in making business decisions that best support their operational needs.
The opportunity to open Christmas Day is optional.