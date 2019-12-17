Crews at the scene of the rollover Monday night. Photo credit to MD of Taber Regional Fire Service.

Three people were involved in a single vehicle crash Monday night between Coaldale and Taber.

Emergency crews were called to scene along Highway 3 near Range Road 18-1, just east of Cranford around 7:30 pm Monday.

The MD of Taber Regional Fire Service says crews found three people trapped in an overturned vehicle which had flipped several times before landing on its side.

Two of the occupants were assessed at the scene and released to family members, with the third person taken to hospital in Lethbridge.

RCMP are investigating, however road conditions were slick with blowing and drifting snow.