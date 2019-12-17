For people who enjoy camping, why not try it in winter.

The Alberta government says within select provincial parks, comfort units are an ideal setting to relax in after an afternoon of hiking winter trails, cross-country skiing or ice-fishing.

The heated units come complete with essential amenities such as beds, fridges, stoves and cutlery.

Parks Minister Jason Nixon says winter is a great time to experience the full range of what Alberta’s provincial parks have to offer. “With the right gear and a bit of planning, you and your family can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience in your own backyard or explore an entirely new area of the province.”

Here in southern Alberta, winter comfort camping is available at Cypress Hills Provincial Park south of Medicine Hat which offers cabins, rental huts, and lodge accommodations. Comfort camping in the north is available near Lac La Biche at Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park.

For more information or to make a winter camping reservation you can visit the Alberta Parks web site or the link above.

Ready-made winter camping experiences aren’t Albertans’ only option; Alberta Parks also offers year-round, winter campground and backcountry camping for people who still want to tent or use their trailer or RV.

Winter campers take note: services are limited and will not include access to running water.

(Files from Alberta government)