A Raymond man being found guilty on Tuesday (Dec. 17) of sex crimes dating back over 30 years.

The 51-year old, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, was convicted on two counts sexual assault. His judge alone trial in Lethbridge Court of Queen’s bench took place in November.

In handing down her verdict, the Justice also found the man not guilty on two other counts, one of sexual assault and one of sexual interference.

During the trial, one victim told the court she was eight years old in the mid-1980s, when the man performed oral sex and touched her inappropriately multiple times. Two others said he abused them when he returned to Canada following his mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the late-80s.

The accused admitted during his own testimony to abusing one of the victims when he was older than 18, but denied that any abuse happened after his mission.

Sentencing has been put off to a later date, however the case will be back in court in January. The man was not taken into custody following Tuesday’s (Dec. 17) verdict, however he did have to surrender his passport.