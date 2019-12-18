Scammers have thought up a new con involving “free child safety kits.”

According to the Better Business Bureau of Southern Alberta and East Kootenay, scammers are offering these so-called free “kits” as a way to get their hands on sensitive information that can be used to steal a child’s identity.

Scammers contact people over the phone, on social media or via email by someone offering to provide free child safety kits to all children in your community.

The BB says it all comes with a hidden catch or two.

Scammers may insist that in order to receive your kit, you need to tell them sensitive personal information about your child, including their full name, address, birthdate and Social Insurance Number.

In order to prevent being taken by this scam, never give your child’s personal information to a stranger and be vary of unsolicited offers.