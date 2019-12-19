The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs obtained a court order giving them authority to close a drug house at 136 15 Street North in Lethbridge until Feb. 27, 2020. Photo credit to Alberta government.

Police have shuttered a drug house on the city’s north side.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs obtained a court order that took effect at noon Thursday (Dec. 19), giving them the authority to close the house at 136 15th Street North.

Under terms of the community safety order, crews boarded up the house, changed the locks and put up a fence around the property to stop anyone from entering until the end of the closure period on Feb. 27, 2020.

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer says public safety is a top priority for the UCP government, and it’s committed to combating criminal activity from all directions. “I commend SCAN investigators and Lethbridge Police for joining forces to help law-abiding residents feel safe again in their own community.”

SCAN began investigating the property back in May of this year after complaints from the community about drug activity.

Police confirmed drug activity was occurring, observing several drug transactions and a high volume of people coming and going from the property.

During its own investigation, Lethbridge Police obtained a search warrant in September and found a variety of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

The SCAN unit works with other law enforcement agencies to shut down properties being used for illegal activities.

The City of Lethbridge has been pushing the province to establish a permanent SCAN unit in the community.

(With files from Alberta government)