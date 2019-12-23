Calgary Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a southern Alberta man wanted in connection to a number of domestic incidents.

31 year old Dallas Curtis of Claresholm is charged with three counts of uttering threats and one count of failing to comply with a court order.

Police issued the alert out of concern his alleged victims, who live in Calgary, could be harmed.

Curtis is described as about 6’1″ with an average build, hazel eyes and brown hair.

He’s believed to be living in the Claresholm area but is known to have spent time in Calgary and Lethbridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary Police.