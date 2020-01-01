A water main break in Granum has prompted a Boil Water Advisory for the town, as a precautionary measure.

Alberta Health Services says all residents and businesses are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to any consumption, including:

drinking

brushing teeth

cleaning raw foods

preparing infant formula or juices

making ice, etc.

AHS says water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled. Residents may instead choose to purchase bottled water for consumption, for the duration of this advisory.

The Boil Water Advisory will stay in place until further notice.