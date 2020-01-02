A hugely successful Christmas Hope campaign has wrapped up.

This year, 1,892 adults and 4,263 children were helped out. Those numbers are right on target with what organizers had expected.

Christmas Hope is a collaboration between five local agencies including the two food banks, the Salvation Army, Lethbridge Family Services Angel Tree, and My City Care Shop of Wonders.

“Working in partnership seems to be having the best impact, not only for our donors, but for the families we’re here to help,” says Danielle McIntyre, executive director with Interfaith Food Bank. “When each agency can focus on what they do best, we are really able to stretch our resources, and we are able to provide a more consistent and festive experience for those we serve.”

Those households which had help this holiday season received food hampers and toy bundles, all thanks to support from around the community.

All five organizations want to thank the community for their generous help and donations.