The City of Lethbridge has mailed out property assessment notices to all residential and commercial property owners.

If an assessment notice has not been received in your postal box by January 13th, please call 311 to get a copy.

The City says an questions about property assessments can be directed to assessment staff through 311 or by email: assessment@lethbridge.ca

Property owners can also view the status of property assessments and sign up to receive their tax notice by e-bill on the City of Lethbridge web site.