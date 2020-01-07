An investigation is underway following the sudden death of a newborn baby over the weekend at a home in Brooks.

Brooks RCMP say they received a complaint about the death on Saturday (Jan. 4) but have not specified who made the complaint or where the infant was found.

No charges have been laid so far and no one has been taken into custody.

The results of an autopsy, that was completed Monday (Jan. 6), have not yet been released.

Further details will be provided when they’re made available by police.