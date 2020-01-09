A load of stolen hay bales from Pincher Creek has lead to the arrest of one man and the seizure of drugs and firearms.

On Monday (Jan. 6) Piikani RCMP located the stolen bales at a home near Brocket. Police applied for a warrant and arrested one man.

Mounties continued their investigation and seized 14 guns, a large amount of ammunition, and methamphetamine. Police also recovered a truck that was reported stolen out of Pincher Creek earlier that morning.

33 year old Jessie Flett from Fort Vermillion, Alta is facing numerous charges including altering a vehicle identification number, careless use of a firearm, and breaching conditions.

Flett remains in jail and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on January 9, 2020.