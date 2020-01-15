A southern Alberta woman is $1 million richer after she won big on the Lotto 6/49.

Erin Taefu from Redcliff says she held on to the winning ticket for nearly two months. She says she was cleaning out her car when she found a few unchecked tickets.

She was shocked to discover that her ticket for the October 16th Lotto 6/49 draw, won the $1 million guaranteed prize.

“I was in complete shock. I just could not believe it,” she said. “I kept checking the ticket on the mobile app to be sure!”

Taefu hopes to buy a bigger home with the cash and she also plans to invest some of it for the future.