A well-known and highly respected member of the Blood Tribe has passed away.

Jason Goodstriker served as a Kainai band councillor and was elected as Alberta Regional Chief for the Assembly of First Nations.

Premier Jason Kenney issued a statement Thursday (Jan. 16) saying he is shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of his friend.

Kenney calls Goodstriker, was a member of the UCP’s Fair Deal Panel, a passionate Albertan who was willing to tackle important issues about the province.

The two attended high school together at Notre Dame College in Saskatchewan.

On Facebook, Goodstriker’s wife Tiffany wrote Thursday, “It is with great sadness that I share with all of our friends that Jason has begun his journey to the spirit world. Travel well my love”.

No dates have yet be announced for funeral services.