18 year old Adrian Peraza is wanted on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

UPDATE: Peraza has been arrested.

——————————————————-

Lethbridge Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18 year old man wanted for sexual assault.

Adrian Peraza is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say the charges stem from an alleged incident in November where a 15 year old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted during a party at a city home.

Investigators believe there may be also be other alleged victims unrelated to the party.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peraza is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.