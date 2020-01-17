A couple of southern Alberta police services teaming up last week to help locate a missing teenager.

The Taber Police Service says it got an urgent call from the Medicine Hat Police Service on Thursday, asking for help in finding a 15 year old girl.

A cell phone triangulation was done and the girl was located with a man at a Taber establishment.

Further investigation resulted in the seizure of cocaine, cannabis and carfentanil.

The pair was also allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle and other stolen property.

The girl was charged with drug offences and released from custody to appear in court at a later date while charges are pending against a Medicine Hat man.