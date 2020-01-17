The Lethbridge Hurricanes announcing Friday that Ty Prefontaine and Dylan Cozens have been named the 27th and 28th captains in franchise history.

The pair will serve as co-captains for the rest of the season.

Head Coach Brent Kisio says they waited a while to make sure they had the right guys in place adding it was pretty unanimous they had two great leaders in Prefontaine and Cozens.

21 year old Prefontaine has served as an alternate captain for the last three seasons.

He says “it’s a lot of butterflies and it feels pretty awesome to be a captain of this team. I’ve wanted it for a pretty long time and to share it with a guy like Dylan Cozens, it’s pretty special.”

18 year old Cozens has also served as an alternate captain during the 2019-2020 season.

He says “it’s a huge honour. We’ve both been here a long time and we’re both really excited to be co-captains.”

The Hurricanes welcome the Red Deer Rebels Friday night at the ENMAX Centre before hitting the road for seven games.