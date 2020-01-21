The Town of Taber announcing it’s moving forward with a land purchase earmarked to be the future home of the new Chamber office.

The 1.3 acres of land is located at 5431 47th avenue.

Officials say the new location will allow the Chamber greater exposure, as it will be visible from Highway 3, and give it a modern space with additional tenants to highlight Taber as a progressive and engaging community.

The Chamber will be responsible for the costs associated with their new building.

No construction date has been announced as of yet.