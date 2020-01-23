A roundtable discussion will be taking place early next month on a strategy to grow the Lethbridge Airport.

The City has engaged a company called Modalis, which has expertise in airport redevelopments.

Trevor Lewington with Economic Development Lethbridge says they’ll be in town in a few weeks to gather feedback from businesses, local business travellers and others.. “We need to understand what is going to cause people to use YQL rather than drive to Great Falls or Calgary.”

Anyone interested in seeing plans and providing feedback can register on the Economic Development Lethbridge web site.

Lewington says the airport can be improved to make sure there is more passenger traffic. “Long-term, we’d love to see an ultra low-cost carrier with perhaps a sun destination. We’ve seen that in the airport’s history and that’s something maybe we can develop again in the future. We are always talking to the airlines to better understand niche routes or specific routes that we can perhaps look at direct service”.

The roundtable is set for Tecconnect on the city’s north side on February 4th from 8:30 am to 10:00 am.