The north side rink with the new Logan Boulet Arena sign out front. Photo credit to MyLethrbidgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

Lethbridge’s Logan Boulet Arena has been nominated for Kraft Hockeyville 2020.

The nomination and rally round lasts until Feb. 9 where residents can submit inspiring stories to illustrate how the community embodies the spirit of hockey.

The winning community will get to host an NHL game and receive $250,000 toward arena renovations and upgrades.

You can visit the Kraft Hockeyville website to find the Logan Boulet Arena page and submit your stories.

The winner will be announced at the end of March.