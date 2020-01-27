Southern Alberta’s post-secondary institutions are agreeing on principles to guide future collaboration.

Lethbridge College, Medicine Hat College and the University of Lethbridge are formally committing to working together to improve the efficiency, quality and accessibility of southern Alberta’s post-secondary system.

They’ve agreed on eight Regional Collaboration Principles which consider student needs, regional economic goals, industry needs, Indigenous community priorities, southern Alberta communities’ needs and provincial government goals.

Officials say the three schools will work together to minimize duplication while maximizing areas of strength.