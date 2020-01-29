Lethbridge Police making a swift arrest early Wednesday morning (Jan. 29) shortly after the Circle K convenience store along the 2700 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South was robbed.

A masked man entered the store around 2:30 am, demanded cash and threatened to hurt the cashier if he did not comply. An undisclosed amount of money, gift cards and cigarettes were taken.

The cashier was not injured and was able to hit the panic button.

An officer responded immediately and found the suspect still inside the store just as he was about to leave. The suspect tried to push past the officer, but was arrested following a brief struggle.

20 year old Ahmed Babatunde of Lethbridge, is behind bars facing charges of robbery, wearing a disguise, resisting a peace officer, unlawful confinement and assault.