It appears businesses in Lethbridge are, for the most part, optimistic about the future.

Economic Development Lethbridge and the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce have wrapped up their survey of local businesses and the sentiment about the overall business climate in the community.

Of the 143 that took part, more than three-quarters are upbeat about the overall health of their business.

More than 40 per cent expect to be busier than usual in the next six to twelve months and nearly one third mentioned making capital investments in that same time period.

The total number of businesses in Lethbridge has also increased 1 per cent over the past two years.