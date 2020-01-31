Pincher Creek RCMP have arrested three people from that southern Alberta town after a Conservation truck and several guns were stolen from a home a few weeks ago.

On Wednesday (Jan. 29) Mounties executed a search warrant on a home and garage on Albert Street in Pincher. The search was the result of a lengthy investigation stemming from a break and enter to an Alberta Conservation Officer’s residence back on January 14, 2020.

Three people were arrested during the search and a number of items were seized including a disassembled pick-up truck believed to be the Conservation Officer’s stolen vehicle. Police also found firearms and a quantity of what is believed to be methamphetamine and other drugs.

During that break-in, Pincher Creek RCMP say several gun safes were broken into and numerous firearms stolen as well as two police duty belts with OC spray, handcuffs and batons.

Various types of ammunition and a large ring of keys were also taken.

The marked Conservation Officer truck was believed to have been used to transport the stolen property.

53 year old Daniel James Price, 49 year old Brenda Lynn Ferguson, and 25 year old Dallas Adam Caron all of Pincher Creek are facing a long list of charges.

All three suspects will be appearing in court over the next few weeks.