Lethbridge Police have recovered stolen property and seized a quantity of drugs after a north side bust.

Late Friday afternoon (Jan. 31) officers executed a search warrant along the 300 block of 20th Street North.

The warrant was in relation to stolen bikes on the west side and a break-in on the south side.

Police located a total of 8 people inside the residence and saw evidence of drug use and drug trafficking. During the search of the residence, police also located stolen property, including bike parts and stolen identification documents.

Three stolen bikes were returned to their rightful owners and police continue to investigate to determine the owners of additional recovered stolen property.

A total of 17 criminal charges were laid and approximately $9,000 in stolen property recovered.

Police say 30 year old Jade Tiffany Little, 53 year old Bradley Peter Smith, 25 year old Nicholas Blaine Heavyrunner, 51 year old Sandra Kelly Harris, 38 year old John Carl Wipf, 34 year old Jerimiah Timothy Holy White Man, and 41 year old Elishia Joel Daychief, all of Lethbridge, are facing charges.