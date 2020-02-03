Bags of meth recovered Feb. 1. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

A Lethbridge man is facing drug trafficking related charges after more than two-dozen pre-portioned bags of meth were recovered over the weekend.

An officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 1st avenue and 13th street north for a bicycle equipment violation around 1:30am Saturday.

The man had an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

Police recovered 31 pre-packaged bags of meth and other drug paraphernalia.

44 year old Cordelle Daniel Bad Arm has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

He was also issued tickets for two bicycle equipment violations.