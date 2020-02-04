Lethbridge City Council received a presentation Monday from a firm with expertise in airport redevelopments.

A few months back, the City brought on Modalis to look at ways to grow YQL and this week the company provided Councillors with a business planning and development report for the Lethbridge Airport.

Modalis President, Curtis Grad says the airport here is on the right track.

He says operationally, the Lethbridge Airport is doing all the right things, and the focus now has to be plotting out a business plan.

Grad believes the Lethbridge Airport has a lot of potential for future growth, saying officials here knowing the local market well will be a key to selling airlines on this area.