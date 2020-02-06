(From left to right); Myron Krouse, Evangelical Free Church of Lethbridge; Maral Kiani Tari, Lethbridge Food Bank; and Jen Tribble, My City Care. Photo credit to Lethbridge Food Bank

The Lethbridge Food Bank has received a big donation for its Mindful Munchies School Lunch Program.

The local Evangelical Free Church has given $50,000 through its annual Advent Conspiracy Campaign, which had the congregation direct some of their Christmas spending toward a significant cause.

The money to the Lethbridge Food Bank will be used to improve their current kitchen and the lunch program.

“We are amazed and truly grateful for such a generous congregation. This act of support shows how much our community believes in investing in our children and youth,” says Maral Kiani Tari, Executive Director with the Lethbridge Food Bank. “This gift will allow us to invest in our current kitchen, creating efficiencies and cutting costs.”

Mindful Munchies Lunch Program was established in 2017 through a partnership between Lethbridge Food Bank and My City Care. It’s now in 19 schools providing over 1,500 lunches a week to students in need.