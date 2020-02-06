Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health, provides an update on Alberta’s readiness to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Credit Alberta Government YouTube.

Alberta Health Services is asking anyone who has visited Hubei province in China in the last 14 days to consider isolating themselves for two weeks.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says there are still no confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus in Alberta but the recommendation is being made to keep in line with other Canadian provinces.

She says there are a small number of people, roughly 70, who have recently traveled to Hubei but stayed outside of the virus epicentre of Wuhan.

Those people are being asked to stay home from work, school, public gatherings and limit contact with others for two weeks from the last day they were in Hubei province.

Hinshaw says anyone else who has traveled to mainland China recently, and who develops flu-related symptoms, should self-isolate and call Health Link.

There are five confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada, two in British Columbia and three in Ontario.