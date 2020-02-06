An outbreak of whooping cough, declared in the South Zone back in mid-October, is finally over.

According to Alberta Health Services, during the outbreak there were 34 confirmed cases and two probable cases of pertussis with no hospitalizations or deaths.

Of the 36 cases, 16 were unimmunized, nine were partially immunized and 11 were considered to be up-to-date for pertussis containing vaccine.

Cases were located in Raymond, Lethbridge, Purple Springs, Picture Butte, Nobleford, Bow Island, Taber and Diamond City.

AHS says there 63 total cases of whooping cough in the South Zone in 2019. That’s up from 45 in 2018.