RCMP in the Crowsnest Pass are investigating after an officer-involved shooting.

At around 5:00 pm Tuesday, two police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle in the parking lot of the Home Hardware in Blairmore.

Mounties say a confrontation occurred, resulting in the officers firing off their service pistols. The vehicle travelled a short distance and then went into a ditch.

The man driving the vehicle was later pronounced dead. The two RCMP officers were not injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate what lead to the confrontation.

At this time, the name of the man who died has not been released.