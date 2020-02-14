Brent "Brooksie" Brooks (left) from 94.1 Juice FM & Ryan Mennie (right) from 98.1 2dayFM were two of several broadcasters who spent the day broadcasting live from the atrium at CRH.

This week’s annual Care From The Heart Radio-a-thon was a record breaker!

More than $352,000 was raised Thursday (Feb. 13) for the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation, smashing their goal of $250,000.

The total changed dramatically after Costco Wholesale came though with an extra $100,000 donation.

Once again at the helm of the Care from the Heart Radio-a-thon was Bob Balog, Honorary Chair. “My family, just like yours, has utilized the services of the Chinook Regional Hospital. We will all continue to experience the best of care thanks to the many generous donations that were received during Care from the Heart. I am humbled and thank everyone for their support.”

During the radio-a-thon, six Lethbridge radio station all broadcasted live all day encouraging listeners to make a donation.

Foundation Executive Director, Jason VandenHoek says because of this great support, they can continue to ensure the best care is available at CRH.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support the ongoing renovation and redevelopment of the mental health area at Chinook Regional Hospital.