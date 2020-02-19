A unique partnership between Lethbridge College and the City of Lethbridge has given a group of Engineering Design and Drafting students some hands-on, real world experience.

As part of its commitment to reconciliation, the City wants to permanently fly the Blackfoot Confederacy flag and Reconciliation Lethbridge flag and also have dedicated flag poles to celebrate other important community events.

In order to accommodate that, more flag poles need to be added to the front of City Hall.

Students in the college’s Engineering Design and Drafting Technology program took on the challenge of designing a structure to house three or four new flag poles and presented their ideas to the Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee.

Indigenous Relations Advisor, Perry Stein, says it was a great way to involve students who are building the skills and expertise to do this type of work as a career while also giving them the opportunity to learn about Blackfoot culture and Reconciliation .

The winning team, Aidan McLean and Nathanael Heyburn, will have their design considered in the final proposals for the permanent flag pole structure.

It’s expected to be complete before September 2020.