Lethbridge Police are hoping to return a large quantity of cash to its rightful owner.

A wallet in the parking lot of the Exhibition Grounds was handed it in to security staff during a Swap Meet earlier this month.

When it was found to contain a significant amount of money, the wallet was turned over to police.

At the time, the Exhibition was hosting an automotive parts, antiques and collectibles Swap Meet and more than 2,000 people were there.

In order to claim the wallet, proof of ownership will be required including the exact sum of money inside.

The owner of the wallet, or anyone with information, is asked to contact the LPS Property and Exhibits Unit at 403-330-5017.