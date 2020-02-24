For the second year in a row, a Lethbridge College student has been awarded a prestigious national scholarship.

The $3,000 award by Canada’s Parliamentary Outdoor Caucus is designed for students who have shown tremendous dedication to advancing their education in fish and wildlife management.

Monica Bartha is an avid angler and has worked as a fish and wildlife tech and an environmental tech and also volunteers with non-profit organizations aligned with community engagement and conservation.

She says she wants to continue with public outreach and work with others in conserving and restoring habitat for fish and wildlife.

As part of the award, Bartha won a trip to Ottawa to visit Parliament Hill and members of the Parliamentary Outdoor Caucus.

Lethbridge College student Kelly Riehl won the same award last year.

Only ten students from across Canada are chosen each year.