Ken Coles, Farming Smarter Executive Director; Devin Dreeshen, Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Forestry; Dr. Kenny Corscadden, Lethbridge College Associate Vice President Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Photo credit: Morton Molyneux.

Lethbridge College and Farming Smarter are expanding their partnership by signing a 15 year memorandum of understanding.

The agreement means the two sides will actively pursue opportunities to support the agriculture industry in southern Alberta and across the province.

Lethbridge College President and CEO, Dr. Paula Burns, says it’s “an exciting opportunity to really look at the strengths of both the college and Farmer Smarter and how we can leverage those strengths into new opportunities.”

She says “our two organizations have worked together in the past on innovative and important projects that support agricultural research, education, and student success.”

The MOU has three main pillars – applied research and innovation; education, training and knowledge transfer; and communication and branding.

Farming Smarter focuses on applied research that helps southern Alberta crop producers make informed choices for the operations.