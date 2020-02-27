Mike & Erin Cochlin, with sons Liam and Quinn. Photo credit to GoFundMe.

Family and friends are helping support the family of a southern Alberta man and his two kids killed in a car crash in BC last weekend.

A GoFundMe page identifies those who died as 47 year old Mike Cochlin of Okotoks along with his two boys, 8 year old Liam and 5 year old Quinn.

The fundraising website has a goal of raising $100,000 for the Cochlin family.

Mike and his two sons were on their way home from a “special road trip” when the crash happened north of Kamloops on Sunday. RCMP say their vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, went over a concrete barrier and down a steep embankment.

Mike died at the scene while Liam passed away in hospital in Kamloops.

Quinn was taken to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. The GoFundMe Page states: “Quinn will be donating his heart, liver and kidneys tonight. He is a hero”.

The young boy died Thursday (Feb. 27).

Here is a link to the GoFundMe page: Cochlin Family Support Fund