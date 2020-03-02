The picnic shelter at Nicholas Sheran Park on the west side. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge.

Something new for Lethbridge residents heading into the spring and summer.

For the first time ever, city picnic shelters can be booked online.

Starting Monday (Mar. 2) online reservations went live for the eight bookable picnic shelters around Lethbridge. You can book then by following this link: Lethbridge Picnic Shelters

This new option is part of the city’s latest online leisure services. In addition to booking swim lessons, residents can view arena and sport field availability and now book picnic shelters.

Anyone wanting to still book the shelters in-person can do so at City Hall.

The city says providing this online option gives people a chance to choose the picnic shelter they want on a first come first serve basis.