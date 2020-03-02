A manslaughter trial that was supposed to begin Monday morning (Mar. 2) has been adjourned over until Tuesday (Mar. 3), due to a number of unforeseen circumstances.

Stanley Big Sorrel Horse, 38, is accused in the death of Rance Bearhat, 26, in late February 2018. Blood Tribe Police say Bearhat was found in distress in Standoff and taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Defence lawyer, Tracy Hembroff, who’s representing Big Sorrel Horse, noting in court on Monday (Mar. 2) that her client was supposed to turn himself into the Lethbridge Correctional Centre last week, but failed to do so. He was in contact with Hembroff via text message Monday morning (Mar. 2) saying that he was not trying to run away, but that he was meeting with social services in Cardston and attempting to arrange a ride to Lethbridge.

However, Big Sorrel Horse never showed up at the courthouse, and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Hembroff also making it known that she’s currently battling an illness that could potentially affect her ability to run a fair trial, and Crown Prosecutor, Michael Fox, also told the court that he needs to speak with two of his witnesses before the trial begins.

The case will be back in Lethbridge Court of Queen’s bench on Tuesday (Mar. 3), at which time an update about the trial is expected.

It was discussed that the trial may be adjourned to December.