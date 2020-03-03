The provincial government has released a full list of cuts coming to Alberta’s parks system.

There will be 11 full closures, including Little Fish Lake Provincial Park and Bleriot Ferry Provincial Recreation Area near Drumheller, and nine partial closures – where the parks will stay open to the public but there will be no services – including the campground at Chain Lakes Provincial Recreation Area west of Nanton, and the elimination of comfort camping at Dinosaur Provincial Park northeast of Brooks.

Another 164 parks have been identified for proposed removal from the system with the UCP saying they are very small and under-utilized.

In the immediate Lethbridge area that includes Park Lake Provincial Park, the Oldman River and Chin Coulee Provincial Recreation Areas, the Little Bow Reservoir, Travers Reservoir, Jensen Reservoir and Waterton Reservoir PRAs.

The government says these sites, and dozens more, could potentially stay open through partnerships with First Nations, municipalities, and non-profits or become vacant public land.

The base camping rate at most campgrounds will also rise by $3 and rates for power, water, sewers and showers will increase by $1 where services are available.

For a full list of changes coming to provincial parks visit the Government of Alberta website.