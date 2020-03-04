The old YMCA building on Stafford Drive south is set to be demolished and turned into public green space. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Tina Karst)

The old YMCA building downtown is set to be torn down but the City says much of it will be diverted from the landfill.

The building, on Stafford Drive south, will be selectively dismantled to make sure the best reuse, recycling and waste management strategies are in place.

Through the process, up to 90 per cent of the demolition material is expected to be saved from the landfill.

City of Lethbridge Property Manager, Dean Romeril says “we take a lot of pride in our environmental deconstruction practices” adding “this is something we’ve had in place for many years and we continue to improve on to make sure we are being good environmental stewards.”

Various doors, frames, and door hardware as well as interior and exterior aluminum windows and doors are expected to be reused while some of the pool deck equipment will be re-purposed.

The decision to tear it down was made last spring when the new Cor Van Raay YMCA at the ATB Centre opened up and the building was left vacant.

Demolition is expected to wrap up, and the area turned into a public green space, by the end of June 2020.