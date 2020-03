Lethbridge Police are asking for help to find a teen who’s been missing for several days.

Lennie Sharisse Brave Rock, 14, was last seen in Galt Gardens on Mar. 7.

Attempts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful, and police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who has information on Brave Rock’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service or Crime Stoppers.