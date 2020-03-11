3D illustration of Coronavirus, which is the source of SARS, MERS, and the current outbreak. Credit to U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic.

The WHO director-general says in the past two weeks the number of cases has increased 13-fold and the number of affected countries has tripled.

There are now more than 118,000 cases in more than 110 countries.

He says the organization expects to see in the days and weeks ahead the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher.

The WHO is deeply concerned by the alarming speed of infection and severity of cases.