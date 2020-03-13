Lethbridge is about to see an extensive modernization to the downtown post office building.

Sumus Property Group will be will be renovating the 117 year old building to the tune of $12 million making it the largest single-private investment in downtown Lethbridge in nearly 20 years.

Sumus managing director, Kendal Hachkowski, says this project, known as Post, is to create a vibrant new hub in the city’s downtown.

He says “there hasn’t traditionally been an opportunity for businesses of varying sizes to purchase and own space in downtown. We’re going to bring that option to them with 700-7,000 square foot options.”

The goal is to have work done within a span of 2 to 5 years, however Hachkowski says they’re in no rush, adding it’s about getting this project right.

The City of Lethbridge says it’s committed to supporting the redevelopment through improvements to the public space surrounding the building, including the addition of a new cycling lane on 7th street and a public art feature.