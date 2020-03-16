The City of Lethbridge is taking steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Based on the changing situation with the COVID-19 virus, all Lethbridge recreation and culture facilities will be closed as of Monday (Mar. 16)

The City says these closures are in place until further notice as a precautionary measure and to best minimize the risk to our community. This decision is based on several factors including:

The Calgary and Edmonton Zones seeing the spread of COVID-19 through community transmission. Even though we do not have a confirmed case in Lethbridge at this time, we are taking these steps to be proactive in helping to prevent the spread.

Given the Government of Alberta’s decision to close K-12 schools, we want to support the intent of these closures and encourage everyone stay home rather than visiting arenas, pools and other facilities.

The following facilities will be closed on Monday and other closures may be forthcoming.

Fritz Sick, Stan Siwik & Nicholas Sheran Pools

The Cor Van Raay YMCA at ATB Centre

Yates Theatre

All arenas including ATB Centre

Galt Museum

Helen Schuler Nature Centre

Lethbridge Library (both Downtown and Crossings Branch)

Casa

Multicultural Centre

SAAG

ENMAX Centre

As indicated on the above list, a decision has now been made to shut down local libraries as well. Public Library officials says after consultation with City of Lethbridge officials, all branches of the Lethbridge Public Library – Main Branch, Crossings Branch, and Bookmobile – will be closed until further notice.