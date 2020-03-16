Lethbridge Transit buses outside the downtown Park N. Ride Terminal Thursday. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com

Lethbridge Transit and Access-a-Ride services are being maintained as essential City services during this COVID-19 public health crisis.

The City says enhanced cleaning measures are in place to protect riders and employees.

As part of regular cleaning practices, the transit fleet is disinfected regularly using the Noco Spray process which is the same fogging procedure used by Fire and Emergency Services.

Officials say the system is very effective.

However, the City is asking transit users to practice good hand hygiene and distance themselves from other riders when possible.

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus or who has recently traveled outside Canada should be self-isolating.