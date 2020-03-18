3D illustration of Coronavirus, which is the source of SARS, MERS, and the current outbreak. Credit to U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

A case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed at a Lethbridge high school.

The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division telling our newsroom Wednesday afternoon (Mar. 18) it was notified by Alberta Health Services (AHS) of the positive case at Catholic Central High School (CCH).

The division, however isn’t saying whether this case of COVID-19 involves a teacher or student or at which CCH campus it involves.

The person, who was at the school last week, is self-isolating at home along with their family.

Earlier this week, the first case of the pandemic illness was reported in southern Alberta, however the community wasn’t made public as per AHS policy.